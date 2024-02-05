Blissclub's ‘Move Uninterrupted’ campaign urges women to prioritise self-care and fitness

Pointing out the absurdity of societal expectations, Blissclub flips the script in this campaign- If men can be extraterrestrial beings when it comes to chores, then why not women when it comes to uninterrupted workout time. Drawing parallels between the alien concept of men engaging in household chores and the overlooked notion of women prioritising their well-being through distraction-free workouts, Blissclub’s initiative spotlights the disparity between the two genders and how in turn partners should take up equal responsibilities in the household.