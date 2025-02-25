boAt launches Nirvana X TWS campaign featuring Rashmeet Kaur

boAt, an audio and wearables brand, is launching its latest flagship product, the Nirvana X (TWS). The campaign features collaborations with folk metal band Bloodywood and indie artist Rashmeet Kaur. Bloodywood is known for blending metal with Indian folk elements, while Kaur is recognised for her fusion of soulful melodies with contemporary beats. The campaign highlights the device’s advanced audio technology through their distinct musical styles.

Advertisment

The Nirvana X features a collaboration with Knowles, an audio company founded in 1946. It includes Knowles Dual Armature drivers, LDAC, and Hi-Res Audio certification, delivering clear sound across different music genres.

“As a brand, boAt has always been committed to pushing the boundaries of audio innovation,” said boAt spokesperson. “With the Nirvana X, we’re delivering a superior listening experience that combines cutting-edge technology with the artistry of some of India’s most talented musicians. We’re excited to bring this campaign to life, and we believe Nirvana X will redefine the way people experience sound.”

Nirvana X is now available on leading e-commerce platforms and boAt’s official website.