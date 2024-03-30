boAt takes a dig at Apple in this print ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad was featured on the front page of The Times of India newspaper.
Consumer electronics brand boAt has taken a dig at global tech giant Apple in a print ad on The Times of India newspaper. In the advertisement, the brand urges individuals not to conform to the stereotype of a 'fanboy' often associated with Apple customers, but rather to adopt the identity of a 'boAthead'.
The visuals depict a red apple (symbolising the tech company Apple) versus boAt earphones. While the ad doesn’t explicitly and categorically illustrate Apple or its products, the implications are clear.
Towards the bottom of the ad is a copy that counts the advantages of boAt products over other brands. It reads, “Better Bass. Better Active Noise Cancellation. Better Battery Life.”
The ad also sees the brand thank its customers for “making boAt the second largest wearable company globally.”
The ad created by Foxymoron, a creative agency, was also shared on LinkedIn by Vedansh Kumar, who is the head of brand marketing at boAt.
A year ago, boAt also locked horns with an Indian electronics brand Mivi which claimed that the company imports its products from China and sells them to Indian audiences under the pretext of ‘Made in India’. In response, boAt published a print ad on Hindustan Times and The Quint, celebrating its milestone of ‘1 crore products Made in India’.
In a press release, Aman Gupta, the company’s CMO said, “boAt has proved naysayers wrong by successfully undertaking the design, engineering, and manufacturing of wearables in India. Today, 90% of our wearables are manufactured in India.