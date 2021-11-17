BookMyShow’s #CinemaIsBack campaign aims to rekindle memories of theatre

Conceptualised by BookMyShow’s in-house team, the campaign targets entertainment lovers across age groups and geographies.
Leading online ticketing platform BookMyShow has witnessed an uptick in user engagement, traffic and transactions, almost nearing pre-COVID levels, within just the first 10 days of the theatres opening up. The interesting movie lineup includes Rohit Shetty-helmed Sooryavanshi, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, Marvel’s Eternals and Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup.
According to the brand’s team, daily consumer traffic on the platform has surged to 76 per cent of pre-COVID levels, on an average, while user engagement has already surpassed 66 per cent. Consumers from Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad have been quickest to return back to the theatres, contributing 48 per cent of the traffic recovery.
BookMyShow recently rolled out #CinemaIsBack – a six-month campaign to encourage audiences to relive the magic of the big screen experience all over again, with all the safety measures intact. The campaign is a re-imagination of the good old days of memorable entertainment experiences with friends and family in a new avatar.
Conceptualised and executed by BookMyShow’s in-house team, the campaign aims to target entertainment lovers across age groups, geographic restrictions notwithstanding, and social setups through various social media platforms, with the spotlight on the all-new out-of-home movie entertainment experience. It also emphasises the importance of health and safety measures, putting safety squarely at the centre of fun-filled entertainment experiences.
The campaign is a meme-based series executed on digital and social media. It will be amplified across BookMyShow’s mobile app and website through mailers, push notifications, along with social media platforms and also digital media to engage audiences.
Commenting on the campaign, Vamsi Murthy, head – marketing, BookMyShow, said, "We are thrilled to launch our latest campaign #CinemaIsBack, as the country gears up to witness the magic of big screens once again. With cinemas opening in India, coupled with an exciting lineup of big-budget movies that have started to hit the screens from Diwali and for the next six months, we are excited to deliver and communicate an authentic, nostalgic and irreplaceable experience through the campaign."
"The success of the campaign within the first 10 days itself has been phenomenal, setting the wheels of the business in motion with a tremendous surge in traffic, user engagement and ticket sales. Over the next few months, we look forward to welcoming film enthusiasts and cinephiles #BackToTheatres for a safe entertainment experience through this festive season and beyond. We are confident that the stage has been set for a long-awaited revival of the cinema business in India with all the standard safety protocols in place."
Additionally, as a part of the larger #CinemaIsBack campaign, BookMyShow will onboard up to 300 brand advocates to highlight the safety measures being undertaken at the cinemas and the experience of going back to theatres.
The #CinemaIsBack brand advocates will be actual, transacting BookMyShow users, who have been long-term loyalists of the brand using the platform for their movie viewing experience before the pandemic hit the industry.