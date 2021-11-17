BookMyShow’s #CinemaIsBack campaign aims to rekindle memories of theatre

"The success of the campaign within the first 10 days itself has been phenomenal, setting the wheels of the business in motion with a tremendous surge in traffic, user engagement and ticket sales. Over the next few months, we look forward to welcoming film enthusiasts and cinephiles #BackToTheatres for a safe entertainment experience through this festive season and beyond. We are confident that the stage has been set for a long-awaited revival of the cinema business in India with all the standard safety protocols in place."