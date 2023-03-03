BORNHI wins the Digital mandate of CBRE Group

BORN HI, a leading integrated digital marketing agency has been chosen by CBRE Group, Inc, the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, to handle its digital marketing mandate. The partnership aims to enhance CBRE's digital presence and help it to reach its target audience more effectively.
As part of the digital mandate, BORN HI will develop and execute an integrated digital marketing strategy for CBRE, leveraging the latest trends and technologies to create engaging campaigns across multiple channels. This will include SEO, SEM, social media marketing, content marketing and more.
CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm. The company has more than 105,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE was the first International Property Consultancy to set up an office in India in 1994. Since then, the operations have grown to include more than 10,000 professionals across 15 offices with a presence in over 80 cities in India.
As a leading international property consultancy, CBRE provides clients with a wide range of real estate solutions, including Strategic Consulting, Valuations/Appraisals, Capital Markets, Agency Services, and Project Management.
Raka Khashu, Head, Marketing & Communications - India, Middle East, South East Asia and North Africa, CBRE, said, “At CBRE, we aim to further strengthen our India-centric digital presence while conforming to CBRE global guidelines. We hope to drive innovative and disruptive campaigns for our brand with BORN HI.”
Sandeep Sreekumar, Vice - President, BORN HI, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with CBRE on this digital mandate. We believe that our expertise in digital marketing, combined with CBRE's vast experience and reputation in the real estate industry, will enable us to create a powerful digital strategy that drives results and delivers value to CBRE's customers and stakeholders."
Over the last 14 years, BORN HI has built a very strong expertise in the digital marketing space that takes a result-oriented and client-oriented approach to servicing its clients.
Its expertise in leveraging data and technology to develop integrated marketing strategies that encompass social and digital media has allowed it to form successful partnerships with an impressive roster of brands spanning various industries, including lifestyle, FMCG, fashion, BFSI, real estate, and start-ups.
BORN HI has successfully collaborated with notable brands like Instax, Wella India, Reliance Trends, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Sattva Group, Himalaya, and Rise-Nike. With an unwavering focus on measurable outcomes and client satisfaction, BORN HI continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the digital marketing arena. With its headquarters located in Gurgaon, BORN HI has established offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.