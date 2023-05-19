BrandMusiq enters Singapore; creates sonic identity for NTUC Income

NTUC Income wanted to build a deeper connect with its customers by adding the strong sensorial element of sound. With the help of BrandMusiq, the Income Group unlocked the power of sonic branding by developing a sonic identity system, comprising a ‘MOGOSCAPE® (Sonic palette), a MOGO® (Musical LOGO), and a Mini-MOGO® (confirmation sound/alert). The new Sonic Asset will be amplified by embedding it across all its brand communications and consumer engagement programs – TVCs, digital content, apps, activation and others. See link below to view their Gro Cash Sure TVC.