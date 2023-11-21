Brands can’t get enough of CGI OOH ads; But how much is too much?

Incentivised by the need for brand visibility and the desire for creative expression, CGOOH campaigns are becoming the go-to strategy for brands. These campaigns offer a distinctive opportunity for brands to interact uniquely with their audience. “Instagram and reels giving traction to brands is why everyone is experimenting with this. With CGOOH, we have an opportunity to bring products and brands to life in a way that resonates beyond mere visuals,” Binu says.