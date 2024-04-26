Brands that hit a sixer on JioCinema amidst IPL frenzy

In a thrilling twist beyond the IPL spotlight, a standout moment unfolded during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) when Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Ellyse Perry launched a powerful sixer that shattered the glass of a Tata.ev car. This unexpected turn of events transformed into a moment of triumph as Tata.ev ingeniously rewarded Perry with the #PerryPowerfulPunch award, crafted from the very pieces of glass she shattered. This innovative campaign, resonating with the spirit of moment marketing, is set to leave an indelible mark in the annals of sporting history.