Brands tweak their logos to remind people of COVID - 19 precautions

As they tweak their most impressionable aspect, it will help people remember the precautions to take to prevent the virus' spread.
The world is battling against a health pandemic that of a magnitude not seen for the past 100 years. Coronavirus or COVID - 19 has affected all counties and till now, we don’t have a vaccine against it.
But, public health authorities have stressed on precautionary measures to take that can help halt the virus’ spread. They are: keep at least three feet distance from anybody who is sneezing or coughing, thoroughly washing hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer, and to try and stay at home as long as possible.
Brands too have taken steps to make people aware of these precautions. Since there is no cure for the virus, the precautions are the only way to keep people safe and halt the virus’ spread.
Many brands have tweaked their logo, their most impressionable aspect to ensure people are aware of ‘social distancing’ as an effective measure against the virus. Here are some of the best ones.
Dainik Bhaskar
McDonald's Brasil
Burger King
Audi India
The Coca-Cola Company
Dineout
As of March 24, 2020, the Coronavirus has infected over 381, 200 people and taken the lives of over 16,500 people. In India, the virus has infected over 490 people and 10 have died so far. The government of India has put nearly all the country in lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.
Due to the virus, the media and entertainment ecosystem has postponed all shooting till March 31, 2020, as a precautionary measure.
Even the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been moved to April 15, 2020, from its original start date of March 29, 2020.