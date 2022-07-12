Bright Brain bags Ruby’s Organics Digital Marketing Mandate

‘From the start of the project, our team was very excited to work with Ruby’s Organics because of their brand vision. Not many makeup companies around the world really look into organically sourcing their materials and often take the easy way out. Everyone here at Bright Brain loves that the brand is led by women, does no animal testing & is made in India. We wanted a larger population to understand the many wonderful qualities of the brand and embrace it as we have. Our team, in collaboration with the amazing people over at Ruby’s Organics, put together brand strategies to serve some very specific requirements, and helped create a strong brand presence that resulted in 30% growth in monthly revenue in 6 months plus double the growth of ROAS, among many other positive outcomes. We hope to continue this wonderful journey for the years to come!’ commented Suhail Bajaj, CEO, Bright Brain.