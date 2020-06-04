Bright Brain Marketing Technologies bags Digital Advertising for Pierre Cardin India!

Under this partnership, Bright Brain will be responsible for building the brand’s online presence through Search Engine Optimisation and Digital Advertising;
Bright Brain has recently secured a strategic partnership for digital marketing and advertising with Eltus Mode, the sole Indian franchise owner of Pierre Cardin Shoes.
Under this partnership, Bright Brain will be responsible for building the brand’s online presence through Search Engine Optimisation and Digital Advertising; and to drive sales on the brand website, as well as create walk-in traffic to the MBOs where the brand’s footwear will be sold.
Puneet Sabharwal, director of Eltus Mode, the sole Indian franchise owner of Pierre Cardin Shoes also stated, "The Bright Brain team has always been very proactive, right from the first time of scheduling the brief meeting. Seeing the determination, the dynamics, and partnerships they’ve with great advertising platforms, it was an easy decision to award the mandate to Bright Brain. They were competent in building befitting brand awareness on online platforms. We look forward to working with them.”
Bright Brain director Suhail Bajaj said, "It has been a great journey winning this exciting account, from understanding what the brand requires, to creating an entire Digital Roadmap for it; the team has really put their best work forward. We are geared-up to help achieve the success that Pierre Cardin as a brand deserves in India. While the account was won in March, the COVID pandemic has created an upheaval in the retail space and we spent a lot of time with the Eltus Mode team to rejig the strategy, ensuring that digital activities support the on-ground retail ecosystem as well”