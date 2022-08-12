Bright Brain wins MENTORIA Digital Marketing mandate

The firm will ensure that Mentoria’s customer acquisitions increase through content marketing, on-page, off-page SEO as well as full funnel advertising campaigns.
Bright Brain Marketing Technologies has bagged the digital marketing mandate for the leading career guidance and mentorship platform - Mentoria. Under this partnership, Bright Brain will offer its services to increase revenue and visibility for the brand with its digital marketing expertise.
Furthermore, Bright Brain will help Mentoria build a strong online presence, and ensure steady revenue growth. The firm will ensure that Mentoria’s customer acquisitions increase through content marketing, on-page, off-page SEO as well as full funnel advertising campaigns.
Mentoria is one of the top career solutions providers in India. With a philosophy of “Clutter to Clarity”, they help students, parents, educators and working professionals find the ideal academic and career path with a four-step career guidance solution. Mentoria’s highly qualified team of professionals aids students to choose the apt career path from the 12,000 career options stress & hassle-free.
Nikhar Arora, Mentoria’s founder added “Ownership! If I was to describe my relationship with the Bright Brain team and what they bring to the table. We sat through 20+ pitches across different agencies - and there was only one that floored us - Bright Brain. The research, empathy, innovation and understanding of the business were legendary. Their team are our CMOs working with Mentoria's marketing team to help us scale up. It's every company's dream to have partners like this - and if you're looking for exceptionally talented people to lead your marketing - Bright Brain is the way to go.”
Suhail Bajaj, CEO, of Bright Brain, further commented “At Bright Brain, we were quite excited to work with Mentoria after looking at the amazing work they do with their clients and the larger cultural change they want to drive. Success after success, Mentoria has helped so many young adults achieve their goals which is an inspiration to all of us here. We hope that a larger public can witness the amazing work Mentoria is doing. We’re looking forward to doing some more wonderful work with them.’
Bright Brain is a service-oriented Digital Marketing Company, with a sector agnostic approach and a vision to enable clients to achieve their business goals. With offices in Mumbai, Pune, and now Bangalore, they cater to clients from 7+ countries spanning across multiple sectors. Bright Brain’s philosophy is to add value to clients and team members alike. They are one of 15 partner agencies to be selected as part of Google’s ‘Elevator Program’ a testament to their capabilities and potential.