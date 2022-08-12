Bright Brain wins MENTORIA Digital Marketing mandate

Nikhar Arora, Mentoria’s founder added “Ownership! If I was to describe my relationship with the Bright Brain team and what they bring to the table. We sat through 20+ pitches across different agencies - and there was only one that floored us - Bright Brain. The research, empathy, innovation and understanding of the business were legendary. Their team are our CMOs working with Mentoria's marketing team to help us scale up. It's every company's dream to have partners like this - and if you're looking for exceptionally talented people to lead your marketing - Bright Brain is the way to go.”