Ravi Shastri channels his inner ‘desi’ and ‘videshi’ for Britannia’s Maska Chaska

His dual personalities, like the biscuit’s two flavours, offer the best of both worlds.
One knows they are watching a cricket match in England, when even for the most outrageous stroke, all they can hear is faint applause or a nod or two of the head. India, on the other hand, would have gone bonkers with their screams, whistles and ‘dhols’.
Ravi Shastri, former cricketer and head coach of the Indian men’s team, channels both these personalities in a new Britannia Maska Chaska spot, made by Lowe Lintas.
“What a T20 World Cup tournament it's been - exciting and unpredictable, very much like Mr Shastri here (with a little help from Britannia and Lowe Lintas, of course),” wrote Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries, on LinkedIn.
What is the connection? The Britannia Maska Chaska biscuit, as per the brand’s website, is “dipped in butter and peppered with the choicest of herbs.” While the butter counts as ‘videshi’, the herbs are all ‘desi’ and, hence, Shastri’s ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ antics.
Shastri has kicked off the fourth innings of his career, after his stints as a cricketer, coach and media personality. This year, he has already appeared in ads for CRED and FanCode.