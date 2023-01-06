Britannia & Talented team up to empower women to reignite their entrepreneurial dreams

My Startup Contest’ winners receive prize money of INR 10 lakh to start their dream ventures.
In a bid to promote entrepreneurship for women, Britannia Marie Gold has announced the launch of the 4th season of "My Startup Contest" for women. The contest is aimed at providing a platform for women to showcase their business ideas and get a chance to win INR 10 lakh to start their dream ventures.
The campaign is an earnest reminder by the creators to help encourage, skill, and foster the growth of women entrepreneurs in the country. Watch the film campaign, conceptualized by Talented and produced by Little Giant Films.
Amit Doshi, CMO Britannia said, “At Britannia, we believe in the power of women and their potential to create and innovate. The My Startup Contest for women is a testament to our commitment to promoting women entrepreneurship through affirmative action. Marie Gold is an active partner in the lives of women across India, who’re brimming with ideas, and we’re proud to be enablers. We’re looking forward to creating an equitable ecosystem where budding entrepreneurs get all the tools they need - funding, mentorship and a network to transform themselves and India’s economy.”
Aarushi Periwal & and Binaifer Dulani, creatives & founding members at Talented said, “Women often put the needs of others before their own, and their dreams and passions can start to fade. But by looking back at their younger selves, they can reignite that passion and pursue their goals with renewed vigour, knowing that their success is not only for themselves, but for the generations of women who will come after them. According to a World Bank study, only 7 out of every 100 entrepreneurs are women. That’s a glaring gap to be filled, and this film is not just to motivate, but also to solve for some of the roadblocks faced by women. Along with our director, Robbie, strategy consultant Sumera, Little Giant Films, and Britannia, we’ve tried to show these women the possibility of making it happen."