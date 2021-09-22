Burger King hatches a plot to 'hack' the T20 cricket series

All that people need to do is, use the ‘The Greatest Hack’ AR filter via the BK app during a T20 match to collect and redeem exciting offers for every four or six hit, or wicket taken, or 50, 100, 150, 200 or 250 scored, during power play and any over. As the players battle it out on the field, the audience too can tap into every shot, wicket and moment of the game by simply scanning the match moments present on their screen to win exciting offers.