Burger King hatches a plot to 'hack' the T20 cricket series

In a video similar to hacker group Anonymous' messages, a faceless hacker announces that the T20 match would be hacked for offers.
Burger King (BK) India has launched a unique campaign, called ‘The Greatest Hack’, in which people can hack moments of cricket matches to win exciting offers redeemable on the BK app.
All that people need to do is, use the ‘The Greatest Hack’ AR filter via the BK app during a T20 match to collect and redeem exciting offers for every four or six hit, or wicket taken, or 50, 100, 150, 200 or 250 scored, during power play and any over. As the players battle it out on the field, the audience too can tap into every shot, wicket and moment of the game by simply scanning the match moments present on their screen to win exciting offers.
The campaign will be promoted with a digital film. The campaign will also be extensively promoted on social media, with cryptic posts and stories to create intrigue among the users to hack the Indian Premier League (IPL). The brand will run ads on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and all other relevant platforms, all through the T20 season.
Speaking about the campaign, Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer at BK India, said, “Burger King has always been a brand which hacks contemporary culture. This campaign allows us to hack the biggest conversation today – the remaining T20 cricket tournament. The insight for the campaign was to bring the viewers in limelight and reward them for being ardent cricket fans. ‘The Greatest Hack’ brings together our guests, gamification through augmented reality, great food via exciting offers and the BK app. We are sure that our guests will have a Whopper of a time this cricket season.”
Pratik Gupta, co-founder of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron, added, “It’s the viewers that make IPL the massive success it is. While most brands focus on cricketers, we focused on fan sentiment and used that to create brand love through a unique immersive experience. It’s also exciting for us, at Zoo, to have pulled off all aspects of this campaign from creative, tech, video and media, using the expertise within the network.
The idea was conceptualised by FoxyMoron, the video was produced by The Rabbit Hole and the AR filter was by Phosphene. All three agencies are a part of the Zoo Media network.