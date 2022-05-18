Burger King turns 911 into a personal feedback line

Burger King Ireland’s new spot is one of the most unique ones to get customers to do something. In this case, it’s to get them to leave feedback and take back a free Whopper with them.
Listen to the calls that the QSR giant says are real recordings of calls made to 911. In one of them, the call is made because the local restaurant is out of lemonade.
In another such instance, a lady sounds irate because the restaurant won’t give her a ‘Western Bacon Cheeseburger’, the responder’s answer is quite hilarious.
These recordings end with a voiceover asking everybody to leave feedback at a select site and if you complete the survey, you get a free Whopper.