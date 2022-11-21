BYJU’S launches a Patriotic ad Film for Indian Football Fans

Speaking on the film, Vineet Singh, vice president - brand and creative strategy, BYJU’S, said, “What sportspersons learn on the field are vital lessons that guide the entirety of their journey in life. At BYJU’S, we are champions of all forms of learning both inside and outside the traditional academic system. Through this film, we pay homage to the millions of football fans in India and tip our hats to their determination, strength and spirit to learn. We are certain this passion will someday translate to India sharing in the international football spotlight.”