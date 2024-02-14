C Com Digital wins digital mandate for VIDHYOU Skincare

C Com Digital, which recently completed 25 years in business, is a full-service techno digital marketing agency with a global footprint. C Com Digital has won the mandate of VIDHYOU, which has unveiled its range of skincare products tailored for individuals with sensitive, compromised, and distressed skin, including cancer patients and survivors impacted by cancer treatment. This pioneering collection marks a significant breakthrough in India, addressing the unique skincare needs of those undergoing cancer treatment and navigating life after survivorship. Developed in collaboration with oncologists, dermatologists, onco-nurses, and patients, these innovative products are designed to alleviate specific skin concerns associated with cancer treatment and its aftermath.