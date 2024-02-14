C Com Digital wins digital mandate for VIDHYOU Skincare

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company will develop a comprehensive brand communication strategy for VIDHYOU, a skincare brand for cancer patients to reach the appropriate stakeholders.
C Com Digital, which recently completed 25 years in business, is a full-service techno digital marketing agency with a global footprint. C Com Digital has won the mandate of VIDHYOU, which has unveiled its range of skincare products tailored for individuals with sensitive, compromised, and distressed skin, including cancer patients and survivors impacted by cancer treatment. This pioneering collection marks a significant breakthrough in India, addressing the unique skincare needs of those undergoing cancer treatment and navigating life after survivorship. Developed in collaboration with oncologists, dermatologists, onco-nurses, and patients, these innovative products are designed to alleviate specific skin concerns associated with cancer treatment and its aftermath.
Speaking on this ground-breaking initiative, Chetan Bangera, founder and partner of VIDHYOU, emphasised the brand's holistic approach to supporting cancer patients and survivors. "VIDHYOU isn't just about products; it's about the promise of a New Normal for cancer patients and survivors," said Bangera. “We were looking for an agency that could work as our partner and create an impactful digital presence that resonates with our target audience. We are glad to partner with C Com Digital.”
C Com Digital's MD and founder, Chandan Bagwe, welcomes VIDHYOU Skincare, a brand serving cancer patients, to their portfolio. He emphasizes their "partnership" approach, managing VIDHYOU's online presence and reaching their target audience through diverse digital channels like social media, e-commerce platforms, and even WhatsApp marketing. This multi-channel strategy aims to build brand awareness and sales digitally.