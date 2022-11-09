Seeing stars everywhere: 5 Star does nothing in its new campaign

“Now with #5StarsEverywhere, the goal is to get consumers to engage with the brand in the most inventive way possible. By simply tweaking our logo, the brand has created waves by investing next to nothing in advertising and still gaining maximum eyeballs across almost every app. Steering away from the quintessential way of promotions, Cadbury 5 Star adds a fresh perspective by relaxing and leveraging the five-star review on the apps to spread the sweet message – ‘Do Nothing’.”