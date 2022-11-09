Seeing stars everywhere: 5 Star does nothing in its new campaign

A simple tweak of its logo was all that the brand needed for a ‘zero spends’ campaign.
They say, ‘practice what you preach’. It is a tough act, however, and if your message to the masses is to ‘do nothing’, then you are in for a hard time because stillness is an incredibly fine art to master. Unless you are Cadbury 5 Star.
Paying homage to those lazy folks, who find the most creative way to get the job done, the leading chocolate brand, which espouses nonchalance, has changed its logo to show five stars.
How does it help? It does because the brand believes that the next time you rate a product or a service on an app, you will see its logo. Brand recall? Yes. Money spent on the campaign? Not much, or zero, if you go by Cadbury 5 Star.
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, said in a press release, “Cadbury 5 Star believes in the philosophy of ‘Doing Nothing’. To solidify this idea in young minds, we conceptualised a smart hack with #5StarEverywhere. This is a disruptive app takeover idea, which maximises partnerships by ensuring that 5 Star’s brand logo integration happens effortlessly across apps, which have a rating mechanism.”
“In the festive season, when brands bombard consumers with thousands of branded ads, we cleverly re-designed the 5 Star wrapper to mimic the ‘ratings’ section, which are present across most apps and subliminally turned them into ads for 5 Star.”
Nitin Saini, vice president – marketing, Mondelez India, added: “With every subsequent Cadbury 5 Star campaign, we have strived to do something out of the box, while shining a spotlight on the ‘Do Nothing’ proposition. As a youth-centric brand, all our recent efforts were aimed to resonate with the current generation – from NothingCoin to our Valentine’s Day alibi campaign ‘My Cousin’s Wedding’ campaign.”
“Now with #5StarsEverywhere, the goal is to get consumers to engage with the brand in the most inventive way possible. By simply tweaking our logo, the brand has created waves by investing next to nothing in advertising and still gaining maximum eyeballs across almost every app. Steering away from the quintessential way of promotions, Cadbury 5 Star adds a fresh perspective by relaxing and leveraging the five-star review on the apps to spread the sweet message – ‘Do Nothing’.”
The chocolate bar, for a few years, has espoused nonchalance, even to the extent of opening an island and a bank to get away with ‘doing nothing’.