Cadbury Dairy Milk celebrates special moments in the lives of people who help us in our day-to-day chores

Cadbury Dairy Milk in its newly launched campaign encourages people to take a step back and acknowledge the moments in other people's lives that are special and worth cherishing. Based on the proposition - ‘Kabhi kissi aur ki khushi mein shaamil hokar dekhiye’, the campaign shows how we can make a difference by celebrating special moments in the lives of people who help us in our day-to-day chores.
The campaign is executed in collaboration with NoBrokerHood the visitor, society and accounting management system. Through this app the targeted audience will receive push notifications that will acts as reminders. The app’s data capabilities offer users an opportunity to celebrate those special occasions through a personalised message and be part of their happiness.
“Cadbury Dairy Milk has once again set out to spread its magic of spreading happiness in other’s lives. The campaign aims to make people aware of the celebrations and accomplishments they often overlook. To bridge the intangible distance that pervades many relationships, we created something that combines existing technology with people's daily lives by partnering with the security app NoBrokerHood to send out something as simple as push notifications. We hope that the campaign will inspire people to stop and thank those around them who have always been part of their daily lives”, said Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer & office Head - West, Wavemaker India.
Nitin Saini, vice president – marketing, Mondelez India, “At Mondelez India, we continue to believe in the power of spreading ‘acchai’ by creating magical moments for people who are often overlooked. Our latest campaign in collaboration with NoBrokerHood, a perfect combination of technology coupled with story doing, empowers consumers to pause and savor sweet moments of joy in everyday life. We hope this new initiative acts like a springboard and inspires our consumers to melt power distances and become a part of someone's happiness”.
“We have always believed in making lives of society residents as convenient and hassle-free as possible. Through our partnership with Cadbury, we are delighted to spread joy and acknowledge the efforts of daily staff as they too play a big role in making lives convenient. We are happy to lend our tech capabilities and help Cadbury reach more and more people,” said Amit Kumar Agarwal - Founder & CEO - NoBroker.com