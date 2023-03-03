Cadbury Dairy Milk celebrates special moments in the lives of people who help us in our day-to-day chores

“Cadbury Dairy Milk has once again set out to spread its magic of spreading happiness in other’s lives. The campaign aims to make people aware of the celebrations and accomplishments they often overlook. To bridge the intangible distance that pervades many relationships, we created something that combines existing technology with people's daily lives by partnering with the security app NoBrokerHood to send out something as simple as push notifications. We hope that the campaign will inspire people to stop and thank those around them who have always been part of their daily lives”, said Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer & office Head - West, Wavemaker India.