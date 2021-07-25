Cadbury Dairy Milk once again fires the purple heart arrow against cyberbullies 

The chocolate brand urges people to post a purple heart emoji when they spot cyberbullying.
Cadbury Dairy Milk, the chocolate brand from food giant Mondelēz, has decided to take a stand against cyberbullying, again.
Called #HeartTheHate, the brand has released nine under 20-second-short videos. From shaming a woman for her choice of friends to subjecting someone to racial abuse because of his looks to fat shaming another, each video details a particular type of cyberbullying and the adverse impact it has on the recipient’s psyche.
For each of the nine cyberbullying episodes, Cadbury Dairy Milk offers a single solution – Don’t be a silent bystander. Post a purple heart to stand against cyberbullying.
This is not a novel idea, or solution. Cadbury Dairy Milk espoused the same in 2019 for its Friendship Day campaign and, please note, it was the first #HeartTheHate.
Anil Vishwanathan, director – marketing (Chocolates), Mondelēz India, had said about the 2019 campaign, “Cadbury Dairy Milk, as a brand, believes that if there’s one thing that can shine a beam of light through the cracks in an increasingly divided world – it is generosity. A little bit of generosity can go a long way and, often, it’s the smallest things that have the biggest impact. Cyberbullying is something which affects everyone, especially young people as they feel isolated and depressed when they are exposed to it.”
“The #HeartTheHate campaign builds on a very simple insight that when friends post something as simple as a purple heart in response to the trolls, young people feel less isolated and, hence, the impact of online bullying is reduced. This campaign is another small step to create a big impact towards social issues.”
What’s interesting to note is that in 2013, Cadbury lost a five-year court battle over the rights to register a distinctive purple shade as a trademark for its chocolate bars.
Last year (2020), we covered the ‘The Polite Font’, a font that has been taught to recognise and rewrite hate speech, and act as a deterrent to cyberbullying.
In 2019, South Korean boy band sensation BTS teamed up with UNICEF for #ENDviolence, a campaign to end bullying in schools.