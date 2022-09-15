Cadbury Dairy Milk urges people to partake in others’ happiness in its new generosity campaign

The heartening one-minute video opens with a politician along with his bodyguards rushing to the dias amid the crowd cheering for him. One of his closest aides is seen checking the time nervously at his duty. Observing this, and much to the viewers’ surprise, the politician asks for his daughter’s roll number. While the bodyguard is left perplexed, he proceeds to check the results on the phone. Realizing that she has cleared the entrance exam, the politician offers a Cadbury Dairy Milk which he specifically carried to celebrate the good news with his bodyguard and asks him to take the day off and celebrate with his family. The emotive thought of ‘Kisi Aur Ki Khushi Mein Shaamil Ho Kar Dekhiye’ , at the back of a heartwarming soundtrack that brings alive the campaign thought lyrically, beautifully drives home the message of looking beyond one’s reality and being a part of others' happiness.