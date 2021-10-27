Cadbury Fuse Fit is trying to capture the 11 a.m. bhook and displace chips, sodas and biscuits

It’s a snack bar that’s half chocolate and half peanuts and almonds, or cranberry and nuts.
Reach the office by 9 a.m., have a quick snack at 9.20, head into a meeting at 9.30 which, like all meetings, goes into overtime. Come out of the meeting around 11, yawning and ravenous, and you head to the nearest chips pack or a soda can.
The 11 a.m. hunger pangs are the worst, especially when you’re in office. Cadbury Fuse Fit wishes to change it.
What’s that? Well, it is a snack bar from Mondelez India launched in September 2021. It packs together the goodness of peanuts and almonds that make for 50 per cent of the bar, fulfilling 10 per cent of the daily protein requirement, says a press release.
For those who’re hungry at 11 a.m., but have to resort to unhealthy snacks because of the availability of healthy ones and time constraints, Cadbury Fuse Fit makes for a fit answer.
It has been launched in two variants - almonds and peanuts, and cranberry and nuts, in a first of its kind transparent packaging. This protein-packed snack bar is priced at Rs 50 for 40 gms and is all set to end the dilemma around taste versus goodness.