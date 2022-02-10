Cadbury Perk floats disclaimers on Internet, advises netizens to ‘take it light’

Monosij Bandyopadhyay, category marketing manager, Mondelēz International, posted about the campaign on his LinkedIn profile. The post read, “... While the much talked about cancel culture has its roots in the offline world, but it truly flourishes on the Internet. Almost anything up on the net, offends someone or the other, initiating a typical chain reaction with never-ending debates, abuses, boycotts, apologies, debates over apologies, so on and so forth. In short, the Internet has become quite touchy.”