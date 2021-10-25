Do brand managers secretly love trolls?

Of course, no brand manager asks an agency to "Make something that will get trolled" the way they ask them to "Make something viral", but might there be some sort of silver lining to being discussed so widely and intensely, even if it's in a polarised manner? We're all familiar with the old adage 'There's no such thing as bad publicity', but does it hold true in the context of being trolled on social media – a reality thrust on brands in today's ridiculously sensitive socio-political times?