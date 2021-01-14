Cadbury’s Creme Egg ad featuring gay couple draws online criticism

In a statement emailed to Ad Age, Cadbury said: "Cadbury has always been a progressive brand that spreads a message of inclusion, whether it is through its products or brand campaigns. We are proud of our Golden Goobilee advert which celebrates the many ways that everyone can enjoy a Cadbury Creme Egg. To illustrate this and showcase the joy our products bring, a clip of a real-life couple sharing a Cadbury Creme Egg was included in the advert."