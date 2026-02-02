Campa Sure puts price front and centre in new Amitabh Bachchan-led ad

Reliance Consumer Products Limited is doubling down on price as a plot device, this time with Amitabh Bachchan quite literally catching the point mid-air.

The conglomerate’s packaged drinking water brand, Campa Sure, has rolled out a new television commercial featuring the veteran actor, marking its first full-fledged campaign since Bachchan was signed as brand ambassador in January 2026 on a one-year deal. The film, set on a crowded Indian street, opens with a familiar scene of chaos.

Vendors swarm Bachchan, each pitching a bottle of water at a different price, their voices overlapping as the numbers keep climbing. The situation only resolves when a Campa Sure bottle drops into his hand from above.

Bachchan’s visible relief is followed by his acknowledgement of Campa Sure's competitive price. One-litre water bottle for Rs 15.

It is a simple idea, but one that leaves little room for misinterpretation. Campa Sure wants to be known, first and foremost, for what it costs.

The ad makes no attempt to dress this up with lofty claims around purity, sourcing or lifestyle cues. Instead, it leans into the everyday irritation of inconsistent pricing, particularly in high-footfall public spaces, and positions Campa Sure as the antidote.

The humour lies in exaggeration, but the message is firmly grounded in the brand’s core strategy of being 20 to 30% cheaper than most established rivals.

Campa Sure was launched on September 28, 2025, initially across northern India. The timing was deliberate. Just days earlier, the GST on packaged drinking water had been reduced to 5%, offering manufacturers room to recalibrate prices.

Reliance moved quickly, following up with a nationwide expansion in October through tie-ups with regional bottlers for production and distribution.

Since then, the brand’s approach has been noticeably restrained on the advertising front, especially when compared with category heavyweights. Instead of flooding television and outdoor with high-decibel messaging, Reliance appears to have banked on aggressive pricing and distribution muscle to do the early heavy lifting.

The appointment of Bachchan earlier this year signalled a shift, suggesting the company was ready to invest in salience once availability was secured.

The choice of Bachchan himself is telling. At 82, the actor remains one of the few endorsers who can credibly bridge generations and geographies.

In this campaign, he is not cast as a larger-than-life figure but as a consumer navigating the same minor frustrations as everyone else. The performance is restrained, letting the price do most of the talking.

The market Campa Sure is entering is anything but forgiving. Bisleri, the category leader, sells its one-litre bottle at around Rs 20 to 22, a price point mirrored by Coca-cola’s Kinley and PepsiCo’s Aquafina, both of which benefit from deep integration with their parent companies’ soft drink ecosystems.

Tata Consumer Products’ Tata Copper+ and IRCTC’s Rail Neer compete for the mass segment as well, with Rail Neer priced slightly lower at Rs 14 for a one-litre bottle, though largely restricted to railway premises.

Reliance's other water brand, Independence, sells a 1.5-litre water bottle for Rs 20.

By pegging its price at Rs 15, Campa Sure is not merely undercutting competitors; it is forcing the category into an uncomfortable conversation about margins, scale and what consumers are actually willing to pay for water. The new campaign makes that confrontation explicit, without ever naming the competition.