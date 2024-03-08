Can advertising be the antidote to toxic masculinity?

If we keep observing the preference, privilege, and respect for men, we learn to read this as normal. What is needed now, is some amount of ‘unconditioning’. Is it normal to expect your wife to give up her career and follow you to a new city without so much as a discussion? For many, the answer would still be Yes. Is it ok to raise your voice at her so long as you’re not actually raising a hand? Sadly, again for many, the answer would be Yes. We need a cultural force to step in and set this right.