Canesten® launches a fresh quirky campaign

Canesten®’s first-ever campaign 'Dimaag Lagao, Rash pe Canesten Lagao' restages Bayer’s global antifungal leader in India. Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, the campaign aims to raise awareness among young women about making the right choice for anti-fungal infections and positions Canesten® as the expert go-to solution. As per research*, itching is the most common symptom of an anti-fungal infection concern reported by 61% women. 50% of these women use talcum powder as a solution for the infection but fail to get relief, leading to discomfort and embarrassment. The campaign leverages this insight and encourages young women to use Canesten®, the world’s No. 1 antifungal expert as it completely removes rashes and provides 5X relief.