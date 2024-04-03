Capri Global Capital launches new brand campaign 'Farz Nibhaatey Hain' ft. Gujarat Titan players

Echoing similar sentiments, Pramod Sharma, national creative director, Rediffusion Brand Solutions stated, "Our approach towards this campaign is rooted in authenticity and empathy of Capri Loan’s conduct towards their customers. Each video portrays a scenario that would resonate with our audience, who has or would experience the services and wide range of credit products that Capri Loans has to offer. We wanted to deliver a very strong message of a sense of duty that the Brand upholds in their day-to-day conduct, but in a very light-hearted way. This was the toughest part developing this storyboard. We are sure the viewers would identify it and appreciate it while cheering for their favourite team, the Gujarat Titans.”