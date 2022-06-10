Capri Global ropes in Pankaj Tripathi as its brand ambassador

Speaking about the association, Rajesh Sharma, director, Capri Global, said, " Capri Global's vision to ease credit access for underserved and unbanked people, thus act as a force of change for the financial inclusivity. As we are growing, the Group aims to reinforce brand equity and strengthen brand recall in rural India. The regional connection coupled with the immense popularity of Mr. Tripathi will help us create solid footholds and increase brand recall as well as market share. Hailing from rural India, Mr. Tripathi has started his journey from the grassroots and made a mark in the film industry. He represents our key customers' aspirations who want to start from scratch and envision achieving success. We believe he is a good match for our brand advocacy. Our customer segment would be able to relate with him and understand the importance of struggle and fame in their life."