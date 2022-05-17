CaratLane launches a campaign on First Salary Gifts

Dedicated to the one who has shared all our firsts with us - our Mom.
CaratLane, India's leading Omni-channel jewellery brand, has launched its latest digital campaign dedicated to Mothers. The campaign titled 'First Salary' has been conceptualised and executed by BBH India.
The brand is constantly looking at micro occasions that are very intimate in our lives and how jewellery can play an important role in making it more memorable. Receiving one's first salary is a big milestone in anybody’s life, marking their foray into adulthood. Most people are looking to immortalise this moment with a special gift that would help express their gratitude to their loved ones, especially their mom. The CaratLane and BBH teams drew from these thoughtful experiences to build the 'First Salary' campaign.
The campaign messaging reflects on how we share most of our firsts with our mother - first step, first word, first day at school and so on then why not our first salary? With the launch of this first of its kind campaign, CaratLane aims to tug at the heart strings and show consumers how a memorable occasion such as making a first salary purchase can also double up as a touching gesture towards loved ones.
Talking about the launch, Avnish Anand, COO and Co-Founder of CaratLane said, “As a brand we are always looking at all the smaller yet significant moments in our lives where jewellery can add more value. In a country like India, education and getting a job is paramount to establishing success early on in life. It has become all the more important to mark this occasion with something special and memorable. It is about the moment when the child feels ready to stand on their own feet and the roles start to reverse between them and their parents. It’s a rite of passage almost. A beautiful moment between a mother and her child which we have highlighted in the film, a homage to this very emotion. We’ve also curated a special set of designs that will make it easier to select a gift that is affordable and drawing on our customer stories, we’ve picked bestsellers when it comes to gifting a mother”.
The campaign mainstay is a film that traces the story of a young girl who is excited to be receiving her first salary. Sharing the agency’s approach towards bringing the campaign to life, Aarti Srinivasan, ECD, BBH India, said, "Who is the greatest mentor giving some of the simplest work advice? Mom. Who is that late-night work buddy who always stays up with you? Mom, again. So, doesn't your first salary moment belong to her as much as you? We weaved a story around this insight as Kittu, our charming protagonist, is struck by this realization that prompts her to surprise her Ma with a beautiful first salary gift from CaratLane. We had a great time working closely with our incredible CaratLane team and the ever so passionate director Deepti Nangia on this one."