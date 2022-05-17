CaratLane launches a campaign on First Salary Gifts

Talking about the launch, Avnish Anand, COO and Co-Founder of CaratLane said, “As a brand we are always looking at all the smaller yet significant moments in our lives where jewellery can add more value. In a country like India, education and getting a job is paramount to establishing success early on in life. It has become all the more important to mark this occasion with something special and memorable. It is about the moment when the child feels ready to stand on their own feet and the roles start to reverse between them and their parents. It’s a rite of passage almost. A beautiful moment between a mother and her child which we have highlighted in the film, a homage to this very emotion. We’ve also curated a special set of designs that will make it easier to select a gift that is affordable and drawing on our customer stories, we’ve picked bestsellers when it comes to gifting a mother”.