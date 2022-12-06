CaratLane launches its newest campaign #SolidAsASolitaire

Talking about the campaign, Jennifer Pandya, VP marketing of CaratLane said, “We have understood from many customer stories and interactions that our Solitaires play a big role in helping customers mark their milestones and significant moments. #SolidAsASolitaire is conceived from numerous such stories that we want to celebrate. The beauty of the Solitaire is what makes it perfect for such important milestones, where nothing else is good enough. Through this campaign, we aim to showcase CaratLane as a primary destination for Solitaires for everyone who wants to mark their milestones forever."