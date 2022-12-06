CaratLane launches its newest campaign #SolidAsASolitaire

Through valuable consumer insights, the brand has realised that Solitaire purchases have an association with key milestones in the life of every consumer.
CaratLane, a Tanishq Partnership has launched their latest campaign #SolidAsASolitaire to talk about celebrating life’s milestones and achievements, with a solitaire.
Historically, though Solitaires have been associated with occasions such as marriage proposals and engagements, customers are now also buying Solitaires to mark big intimate milestones like motherhood, professional success, and other celebrations.
Talking about the campaign, Jennifer Pandya, VP marketing of CaratLane said, “We have understood from many customer stories and interactions that our Solitaires play a big role in helping customers mark their milestones and significant moments. #SolidAsASolitaire is conceived from numerous such stories that we want to celebrate. The beauty of the Solitaire is what makes it perfect for such important milestones, where nothing else is good enough. Through this campaign, we aim to showcase CaratLane as a primary destination for Solitaires for everyone who wants to mark their milestones forever."