CaratLane unveils Utsav collection for Akshaya Tritiya

CaratLane, an omni-channel brand has launched its latest collection - Utsav, just in time for the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. True to its name, the word ‘Utsav’ holds deep cultural significance across Indian culture, directly translating into ‘festival’ and ‘celebration’. Reflective of its brand motto of #KhulKeKaroExpress, the collection is designed to celebrate the spirit, style, and individualism of women everywhere through the depths of emotions, joy and self-expression.