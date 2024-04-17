CaratLane unveils Utsav collection for Akshaya Tritiya

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collection is designed to celebrate the spirit, style, and individualism of women everywhere through the depths of emotions, joy and self-expression.
CaratLane, an omni-channel brand has launched its latest collection - Utsav, just in time for the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. True to its name, the word ‘Utsav’ holds deep cultural significance across Indian culture, directly translating into ‘festival’ and ‘celebration’. Reflective of its brand motto of #KhulKeKaroExpress, the collection is designed to celebrate the spirit, style, and individualism of women everywhere through the depths of emotions, joy and self-expression.
Each design is crafted with intricate motifs in 14kt gold and diamonds. The collection uses a laser-cut technique to layer gold sheets, creating 3D designs. The brand merges fashion with innovation to facilitate the expression of personal style through its jewelry pieces. The designs are trendy, elegant, graceful, and modern, catering to the tastes of the urban contemporary woman.
Speaking about the launch, Atul Sinha, chief operations officer at CaratLane, remarked, "At CaratLane, we believe that jewellery is more than just adornment; it's a catalyst for self-expression and celebration. Since the brand’s inception, we have always created versatile jewellery, each reflecting the wearer's unique style, persona, and one-of-a-kind expression. With the 'Utsav' collection, we encourage women to celebrate their individual style and express it freely!”
Through this collection, CaratLane is setting a new standard of style inspiring women to embrace the festival in themselves. Utsav is now available in more than 270 stores in India.