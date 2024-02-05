CARE Hospitals unveils #ChapterofHope campaign for World Cancer Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The awareness video campaign is poised to inspire and empower individuals affected by cancer.
CARE Hospitals, a multi-speciality hospital in India, announced the launch of its latest video campaign, ChapterofHope, commemorating World Cancer Day.
This initiative aims to raise awareness and extend support to cancer patients, emphasising the profound strength found in hope.
The campaign, underscored by the theme #ChapterofHope, portrays each day of the cancer journey as a page in a book, symbolising stages and milestones. It resonates deeply with individuals battling cancer, acknowledging their challenges while highlighting their inherent resilience and unwavering hope.
The narrative is centered around the life of a vlogger, chronicling a year of his experiences. The video is crafted to capture slice-of-life moments, revealing that amidst the shadows of a life-threatening illness like cancer, there are bright and optimistic glimpses. It underscores the transformative power of hope, illustrating how a tiny ray of light can illuminate even the darkest days.
"Our intent with this film is to impart a message of hope—to redefine cancer not as the conclusion of one's story but as another #ChapterofHope. We endeavor to uplift the spirits of those confronting cancer, fostering a sense of optimism. Our dedicated teams of cancer experts and specialists stand committed to delivering advanced treatment and compassionate care, accompanying patients every step of their journey," shared a spokesperson from CARE Hospitals.
