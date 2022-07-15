Catch launches a new campaign for its flagship category, the sprinklers

Commenting on the campaign, Sandeep Ghosh, business head, DS Spiceco said, “The flagship product of Catch, the sprinklers have enjoyed leadership in the category since its launch in the year 1987. The new commercial will further consolidate Catch’s leadership position in the table top category, which has expanded over the years and has a variety of Salts, Pepper & Blends today. A taste enhancer for every palate indeed.

On the thought behind the campaign, Anupama Ramaswamy, Managing Partner & National Creative Director, Dentsu Impact said, "Who uses sprinklers? Someone who wants something extra in existing food. Now that’s simple. From here came the insight of how people may be similar but when it comes to the food and taste, people may be different. And how can we show this behaviour using a visual mnemonic which is memorable?