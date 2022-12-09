CEAT launches TVC ft. Aamir Khan showcasing the 5-star BEE ratings

Rohit Dubey, executive creative director, Ogilvy, "Simple things are the toughest to crack and we're glad we could. We tried to address the tyre purchase reasoning in a simplistic fashion. We locked in on this approach keeping the logistics and star's strengths in mind. Also, with Mr. Amir Khan, one doesn't just get a star on board, one gets an extremely evolved creative mind who loves to collaborate. He would highlight the dialogs that could do better, the places where the beats could be, and many other aspects. All in all, a wonderful synergy. We are sure that this campaign will make a positive difference to the brand.”