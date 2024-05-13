Celebrating moms: how brands across India embraced the Mother’s Day

Titled #StrengthOfLove, this film is a heartfelt tribute to the incredible resilience of moms and intends to celebrate the natural strength and love that mothers embody. The film challenges various people from all walks of life by asking them to practice their hobbies while holding 5-7 kgs of weight in one hand. Nearly everyone gives up except one woman. It is later revealed that she is a mother to a toddler and carries out her daily tasks while holding the baby in one hand. The film highlights the strength it takes that mothers hold and recognises their efforts.