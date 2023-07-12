Century Laminates ties up with Manish Malhotra to bring fashionable laminates

The campaign is designed and executed by Wunderman Thompson.
The film - Where’s Manish & The Video Call - showcasing Manish and his creations, attempt to stoke the aspirations of upwardly mobile, brand conscious individuals.
Century Laminates, has tied up with globally renowned fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, and launched a stunning range of laminates which truly in letter and spirit ushers in “Fashion for your Furniture".
With the introduction of a game changer in the form of Manish Malhotra, Century Laminates redefines design with its industry-first range of designer laminates for discerning customers.
Laminates play a significant role in making one’s home appear distinctly different from another’s. The right interiors are an extension of the customers personality hence, we are witnessing increasing preference for home décor Consumers are driven by the desire to own exclusive items.
CenturyLaminates by Manish Malhotra brings in that element of exclusivity, which is coveted by high end consumers, capturing the essence of Manish Malhotra's designs in three exquisite ranges. His penchant for designs rooted in Indian culture & tradition finds expression in the contemporary, world class look of the elegant range. He incorporates the double M monogram into the very modern Insignia range, stamping it with his unmistakeable style. He experiments with all that’s chic & post-modern to create the unique and stunning Fusion range. These breathtakingly beautiful ranges of laminates will blow the minds of customers and enable their homes to make a statement about themselves. Through this partnership, Century Laminates effectively repositions competition which is only talking colours, designs, textures and finishes.
Speaking on the occasion, Keshav Bhajanka, executive director, Century Plyboards (India) Limited. said, “I am so proud and delighted That Century Laminates has tied up with Mr Manish Malhotra, a designer par excellence, to bring this range of laminates to our customers. Over the last few years, we have been witnessing a sea change in customer behaviour & lifestyle. They are looking at brands to amplify their style quotient and enhance their personality. They are aligned with global trends and exposed to international styling.
In order to cater to such consumers, we wanted to innovate and change the way laminates have looked for ages. Instead of making incremental changes, we chose to unveil designs that will radically redefine the decorative space. We thought of ‘revolution’ not ‘evolution’ and who better than Mr Manish Malhotra to turn the ‘revolution’ we had envisioned into reality. He has effortlessly extended his expertise and his customer insight - from dresses to brand labels to accessories to, eventually, furniture.
When it comes to designing what goes inside the wardrobe, Manish Malhotra is the undisputed master. We put up a new challenge for him by asking him to design what goes outside a wardrobe as opposed to one who is globally known for i.e., dresses which goes inside the wardrobe. Not only did he graciously accept the challenge but also reinvented himself to come up with designs that are completely out of this world. CenturyLaminates by Manish Malhotra introduces a designer of this stature into the laminates category for the very first time. This trend beating genre of designer laminates - uber cool, super classy and a pride to own - is aptly described as Fashion for your Furniture. Discerning customers, interior designers and architects will now be like painters & sculptors - mixing & matching these laminates, making their imagination run wild as they create their own masterpieces.”
Speaking of which, Manish Malhotra said, “I find immense inspiration in lifestyle, home decor, and spaces. This collaboration brings me great joy, as both companies are seeking to explore new avenues with a strong commitment to quality. Our aim in creating the designs was to evoke a sense of identity and belonging, which led us to delve into our design archives for inspiration. Our goal was to encompass a broad spectrum of designs, ranging from formal to embroidered and even playful ones.
It was crucial for us to be meticulous in delivering the designs, as the task at hand differed from designing garments. Unlike garments that are worn and removed after a few hours, laminates become a permanent part of furniture, constantly in view. Therefore, the designs needed to possess enduring appeal, capable of captivating attention over extended periods of time.We are incredibly excited about partnering with Century Laminates, and we express our gratitude to the organization for providing us with the opportunity to showcase our work on a new canvas. We eagerly anticipate the release of these designs into the market, as we believe they will leave a lasting impression."
Century Laminates, widely known for quality, range, innovativeness and customer focus thus redefine the erstwhile available designs in the laminate industry, has come out with this industry-first range of designer laminates for its evolving customers. The range captures the essence of Manish Malhotra's designs in 3 ways, his penchant for Indian rooted designs presented in world class look and style, his own monogram incorporated in his stunning designs and a very chic very contemporary unique style range. The range of laminates will blow away customers mind and will make his home a total standout.
In order to bring alive, the style quotient of these laminates, Century Laminates has created two ad films, in association with its trusted partner Wunderman Thompson.
A 360-degree integrated marketing campaign has been planned to create excitement around the launch of the collection. TV will be the lead medium, supported by cinema, print, POS and digital.
Commenting on the film, Arjun Mukherjee, VP & Senior ECD, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “Manish Malhotra is synonymous with films and fashion. The films play up this association in the minds of people, making them expect to see the new couture collection. The penny drop moment happens when you realize that for the first time ever MM has created Fashion for your Furniture.”
Agency credits
Client: Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.
Agency: Wunderman Thompson
Project Head: Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Sr. VP & Managing Partner
Creative Team:
Arjun Mukherjee, VP & Sr. ECD
Moeinuk Sengupta, Sr. Creative Director
Anurag Acharya, Creative Director II
Diptanshu Roy, Sr. Creative Director
Account Planning:
Ayan Banik, Senior Vice President - Planning
Account Management:
Sayam Bhadra, Vice President & Client Services Director
Nilanjan Sarkar, Client Services Director
Production house: Small Fry Productions
Director: Shwetabh Varma
Music: Anand Bajpai
Executive Producer: Ryan Suares
Producers: Rohit Rathor, Mahendra Solanki
Post Production: Akash Suvarna