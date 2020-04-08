Century old Lifebuoy ad finds relevance amidst COVID-19 crisis

The perfect relevance today comes from the points highlighted. The first issue taken up is the dangers of crowding. This is followed by the dangers of touching surfaces like door knobs and railings. Next, it goes on to define ‘carriers’, the ones who are already infected and are capable of infecting others. The caption of the image mentions ‘Typhoid Mary’ or Mary Tallon, a real person in history (from the late 1800s), a domestic cook in the United States of America who was infected with the Typhoid fever. She was proven to have infected over eight families. Typhoid Mary was identified as a ‘healthy carrier’ meaning the person though infected, did not suffer, but passed on the disease to others.