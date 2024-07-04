Channelplay secures visual merchandising mandate for Aditya Birla

In this collaboration, promoters will play a vital role in educating dealers and retailers about the new products and implementing shop-in-shop (SIS) displays. Channelplay will install SIS units across all stores to enhance Aditya Birla's share of shelf space and product visibility within the stores. The promoters will also be responsible for organizing meetings with painters and communicating the benefits of the dealer loyalty program. The pilot program has been started in Raipur and Nagpur city already and scale up from there.