Channelplay secures visual merchandising mandate for Aditya Birla

Channelplay, a retail distribution and solutions company has been awarded the visual merchandising mandate for India's multinational conglomerate Aditya Birla. In this mandate, Channelplay will improve Aditya Birla’s White's Primer and Seep Guard products’ visibility, help increase market share, and enhance brand awareness across the country.
Specialised in visual merchandising, Channelplay will develop a comprehensive plan to drive market share for Aditya Birla's new Birla White products within its existing network of over 30,000 dealers and retailers across India. This plan will include designing and implementing a pilot channel loyalty program and promoter activation plan for 50 locations.
“We are thrilled to partner with Aditya Birla on this strategic initiative,” said Yasir Hussain, vice president of Channelplay. “Our expertise in retail solutions will allow us to develop and implement a program that effectively increases brand awareness, strengthens market share, and ultimately drives sales growth for Aditya Birla's new products.”
In this collaboration, promoters will play a vital role in educating dealers and retailers about the new products and implementing shop-in-shop (SIS) displays. Channelplay will install SIS units across all stores to enhance Aditya Birla's share of shelf space and product visibility within the stores. The promoters will also be responsible for organizing meetings with painters and communicating the benefits of the dealer loyalty program. The pilot program has been started in Raipur and Nagpur city already and scale up from there.