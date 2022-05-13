Cheil India appoints Umesh Bopche as the new CEO for its digital agency Experience Commerce

On this new addition to the Cheil India family, Sanjeev Jasani, chief operating officer, Cheil India said, “I am delighted to welcome Umesh into the family. Umesh is an astute & result-oriented business leader with good vision, exactly what Experience Commerce needs at the moment to continue its exponential growth in India. More importantly he is a good human being who is empathetic towards his people and can bring them together to rally towards a common goal. In my mind, Umesh is a perfect fit for the role. I am sure Umesh will play a crucial part in Cheil India’s growth trajectory in the years to come and make Experience Commerce one of the top digital agencies in India and the APAC Region. I wish Umesh the very best for this role as the CEO of Experience Commerce.”