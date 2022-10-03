Cheil India gives Email IDs a new Spin in a campaign for Samsung

“We have followed a precise targeted approach while planning for this campaign. Our target audience is corporate employees and we want to reach out to them where they spend bulk of their time i.e. offices and their screens hence the choice of leveraging print, social media and OOH medium for this campaign We want them to respond to us and join this program. Employees are ably supported by a strong back end team which guides them in this program” said Sujoy Sahu Enterprise Business Lead, Cheil India.