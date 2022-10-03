Cheil India gives Email IDs a new Spin in a campaign for Samsung

For once in life, you’ll look forward to work emails.
The mundane email address which is the bane of corporate life gets a makeover in a new Samsung campaign conceptualised by Cheil India. The campaign You@YourCompany.com is designed to launch the Corporate+ program of Samsung which entails providing benefits to the employees of the companies who sign up for this program.
“With the Samsung Corporate + program, we are offering exciting discounts and deals of up to 30% to corporate employees ahead of the festive season. We are focusing on providing corporate employees access to innovation with affordability. Through this program, we are optimistic about becoming an integral part of the professional journey of corporate employees. Our objective is to enable better collaboration at work through our scalable technologies,” said Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Samsung India.
Talking about the campaign Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India, said “When you think of your work email, you imagine escalations, deadlines, and stress. Our Samsung Corporate+ campaign flips this notion, so that whenever you think of emails, all that you can think of are benefits.”
The campaign’s ambition is to circle back to the people stuck in the world of work emails, with some fantastic news. PFA, exchange bonus, no cost EMIs, instant cashbacks, an exhaustive list of benefits which are curated especially for corporates.
This central idea is brought alive through a combination of print ads, social media campaigns and OOH activations.
“We have followed a precise targeted approach while planning for this campaign. Our target audience is corporate employees and we want to reach out to them where they spend bulk of their time i.e. offices and their screens hence the choice of leveraging print, social media and OOH medium for this campaign We want them to respond to us and join this program. Employees are ably supported by a strong back end team which guides them in this program” said Sujoy Sahu Enterprise Business Lead, Cheil India.
The campaign which started in September with a series of print ads, OOH activation and social media posts will see its culmination in October with the end of festival season.