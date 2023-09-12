Cheil India won creative duties of TVS X

Neeraj Bassi, chief growth officer, Cheil India said, “In our pursuit to grow our new business portfolio, we are keen to partner with marquee Indian brands who are making a mark globally to deliver gold-standard work in the industry and with the ambitious plans that TVS Motor Company has for the EV category, it was a great match. The addition of TVS motor company coalesces our auto expertise as we look forward to leveraging our creative, media, data, activation, and retail capabilities to create work that creates value for the clients and resonates with the consumers.”