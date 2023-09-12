The agency orchestrated a mega event for the launch of TVS X on the Burj Khalifa, Dubai.
Cheil India orchestrated a mega event for the launch of TVS X on the largest canvas in the world, Burj Khalifa, Dubai.
Cheil India won creative duties of TVS X in a multi-agency pitch. The 360-degree mandate includes strategy, planning and creative direction for this new two-wheeler which pegs TVS as a leader in fast-growing EV market in India.
Post this launch, Cheil’s electrifying campaign called THRILLECTRIC shifts gears to make TVS X stand out in the crowded digital world among the thrill seekers who want a very different riding experience than what most two-wheeler EVs offer in India. Taking a 360-degree approach, Cheil is focused on building an exclusive patronage this vehicle will command.
Commenting on the win, Saurabh Kapoor, vice president marketing– EV business, TVS Motor Company, said, “The on boarding of Cheil India as the creative agency marked the culmination of our search for a partner who could help us launch our new futuristic two-wheeler and create a new unexplored category globally. Cheil India’s integrated capabilities combined with their in-depth expertise in auto and the consumer durable sector helped us take our decision to partner with them. We look forward to creating exciting and meaningful campaigns through this association”.
The exciting launch on Burj Khalifa was followed by the release of the brand film. The film showcases the thrill the new TVS X promises with its very futuristic design, power-packed performance, and advanced connected technology. The film creates the world of modern metropolitan target audience who look for an ultimate riding experience and not just another commuter EV.
Neeraj Bassi, chief growth officer, Cheil India said, “In our pursuit to grow our new business portfolio, we are keen to partner with marquee Indian brands who are making a mark globally to deliver gold-standard work in the industry and with the ambitious plans that TVS Motor Company has for the EV category, it was a great match. The addition of TVS motor company coalesces our auto expertise as we look forward to leveraging our creative, media, data, activation, and retail capabilities to create work that creates value for the clients and resonates with the consumers.”