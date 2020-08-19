Chimp&z Inc announces key leadership elevations

Aarti Maghnani has been elevated as head of Accounts & Finance and Sean Pereira as Associate Creative Director.
Chimp&z Inc, the 360-degree global marketing agency has announced two senior-level promotions. Sean Pereira was elevated to Associate Creative Director - from Creative Supervisor. Aarti Maghnani has been promoted from Director, finance to Head of Accounts & Finance.
Sean Pereira has been with Chimp&z Inc for 5 years. In his expanded role for the agency, he will lead and guide the design team on all projects and campaigns. Majorly, his responsibilities include providing design solutions to cater to the clients' needs. With over 10 years of experience in communication design, his expertise lies in advertising, Brand Identity design, branding, print, web UI, and motion design, and is also well-versed with sound design. He has worked with brands like Mondelez, Tata Sky, DHL India, Godrej Expert, Discovery Network, UNICEF, Eurosport, PVR pictures, and Romedy Now.
Speaking of his association with Chimp&z Inc, Pereira said, “It's been 5 years since I joined Chimp&z Inc and the journey has been very enlightening under the leadership of Angad Singh Manchanda & Lavinn Rajpal and all the talented folk I've had a chance to work with, especially my skilled and versatile team of designers. It's been a great experience to be part of an ever-growing company catering to clients from various sectors. Now with the extended scope of work, I see more opportunity to create and innovate!”
Aarti Maghnani, head of accounts & finance, has been with the agency since its inception, that is, for the last 7 years. She will now lead the finance team of the agency. Aarti joined the company in 2013, initially only to manage accounts but has now grown to manage the end-to-end finance of the group agencies. Using her experience with Corporate Finance, Risk Management, and Strategic Planning, Aarti has helped develop the complete financial framework of the organization.
Sharing thoughts about her elevation, Maghnani said, “I have been a part of Chimp&z since the year of its inception and I have seen the organization grow in strength. I feel immensely proud to be a part of this incredible journey. The team’s determination and resolve has not wavered at all and I am excited to witness our upcoming collective growth. As the Finance head, I am grateful to be working with a hardworking and motivated group of individuals. Handling the finance needs of a rapidly-growing organization is never easy but the support of the team and especially the directors has been invaluable in overcoming any challenges.”
On the announcement, Lavinn Rajpal, co-founder and managing director, Chimp&z Inc said, "Sean and Aarti are amongst the strongest pillars of Chimp&z Inc and their respective departments. Sean is a creative prodigy who can never stop experimenting and curating something exceptional. Over the years he has been with us, he has successfully trained and assembled a team of designers that elevate the work Chimp&z Inc does. Aarti is a thorough professional who has been with us since our inception. Both Angad Singh Manchanda and I believe, Chimp&z Inc is powered by the passion of its people who choose to give beyond their limitations every time. We are currently transitioning to a globally vested firm and we can only do that when we value our employees and recognize their hunger for newer challenges."