Chimp&z Inc announces key leadership elevations

Aarti Maghnani, head of accounts & finance, has been with the agency since its inception, that is, for the last 7 years. She will now lead the finance team of the agency. Aarti joined the company in 2013, initially only to manage accounts but has now grown to manage the end-to-end finance of the group agencies. Using her experience with Corporate Finance, Risk Management, and Strategic Planning, Aarti has helped develop the complete financial framework of the organization.

Sharing thoughts about her elevation, Maghnani said, “I have been a part of Chimp&z since the year of its inception and I have seen the organization grow in strength. I feel immensely proud to be a part of this incredible journey. The team’s determination and resolve has not wavered at all and I am excited to witness our upcoming collective growth. As the Finance head, I am grateful to be working with a hardworking and motivated group of individuals. Handling the finance needs of a rapidly-growing organization is never easy but the support of the team and especially the directors has been invaluable in overcoming any challenges.”