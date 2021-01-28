Chimp&z Inc bags GRD- The Superior Protein’s digital mandate

The Mumbai-headquartered agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch.
GRD- The Superior Protein from the house of Zydus Nutriva, which is a division of Zydus Healthcare, awarded its digital and performance mandate to Chimp&z Inc. As per the mandate, the scope of work for the full-service digital marketing agency includes social media management, performance marketing, and website handling.
Launched in 1988 from the house of Zydus Nutriva, GRD- The Superior Protein, evolved to become a trusted name in protein supplementation. Holding the brand’s objective of improving protein quotient, immunity, and well-being for a more active way of living, it brings to the market a range of protein powders and diskettes that meet the protein requirements of fitness enthusiasts, children, adults, pregnant women, and diabetics.
Commenting about the partnership, Tejprakash Mishra, GM- Sales & Marketing said, “From a fitness enthusiast, to mothers-to-be, to those with chronic conditions, to nutrition for children, GRD Protein has a varied consumer base. Thus, establishing a conversation with all of them through social media is a challenge that calls for clever communication solutions. Chimp&z Inc brings to the table just that! The agency understands our ambition for increasing awareness about the protein needs of the human body and stimulating the desire to adopt a healthier lifestyle. We look forward to building a meaningful and fruitful partnership with Chimp&z Inc.”
“GRD- The Superior Protein is a high potential brand in a densely competitive market and we plan to expand the brand’s reach in its target group through digital routes. We are aligned with the brand’s aspiration and the audience’s expectation and see this partnership as a great opportunity to launch some innovative and interacting conversations with its users and audience about a protein-rich lifestyle through creative solutions and campaigns,” said Lavinn Rajpal, co-founder & managing director, Chimp&z Inc.