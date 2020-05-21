Chimp&z Inc wins integrated mandate for UK-based EdTech Startup, AceTute

Dominic Shellard, founder and CEO, AceTute, said, “AceTute is the fusion of the very best of Indian and British education and I am delighted and honored that we are partnering with the inspirational agency, Chimp&z Inc, to bring high quality 1-2-1 online tutorials to the most dynamic country in the world. We take our lead from Gandhi-Ji's statement that 'You must be the change that you want to see in the world' and we want to introduce with Chimp&z Inc a step-change in the educational achievements of our students. EdTech was the future before March 2020, but its role is now absolutely essential to educational success, growing economies, and a safer world. We could not have found a better digital partner in Chimp&z Inc to fulfill our aspirations and revolutionize EdTech.”