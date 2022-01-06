CHLEAR wins Motherhood Speciality Hospitals' mandate for digital marketing

With a strong presence in Bangalore and Delhi, CHLEAR offers its marquee clients across sectors a range of services in Advertising and Marketing.
CHLEAR, a fast-growing 360-degree marketing and branding services provider with a unique bouquet of comprehensive digital marketing services, has won the digital marketing mandate of Motherhood Hospitals.
Motherhood hospitals is one of the fastest growing networks of Women & Children’s Hospitals in India with 14 hospitals across 8 cities. The company has a clinical ecosystem of more than 1000 Gynaecologists, Neonatologists and Paediatricians across the country. The company does more than 1200 birthings each month and has taken a leadership position with more than 200 beds across the country dedicated to neonatology services for low-birth-weight babies. Annually more than 400,000 women utilise the company’s comprehensive Women’s health services including high risk birthing program, advanced gynaecological surgeries, and Fertility..
CHLEAR (CHL Marketing Solutions) blends the proven principles of traditional advertising with cutting edge technologies such as AI and Big Data to deliver unique communication and 360-degree marketing solutions that achieve exceptional reach and recall.
With a strong presence in Bangalore and Delhi, CHLEAR offers its marquee clients across sectors a range of services in Advertising and Marketing that include Branding, Social Media, Performance Marketing, Multilingual Search Engine Optimization, Content Marketing, Marketing Automation and UI/ UX Web Design & Development. CHLEAR will leverage its expertise to help Motherhood Speciality Hospitals meet its marketing and branding objectives and achieve enhanced community traction through an innovative online strategy.
Speaking on the development, CHLEAR’s founder & CEO, Shailesh Kumar said, “We are excited that Motherhood Hospitals has chosen CHLEAR as their integrated marketing and communications agency. Over the years, we have accumulated an immense wealth of experience and expertise across various facets of marketing which we envisage leveraging, to help Motherhood Hospitals establish a strong brand presence online and achieve its growth objectives.”
Vijayarathna Venkatraman, CEO, Motherhood Hospitals said, “We are happy that we chose CHLEAR as a services partner. We have a very ambitious roadmap and are pursuing aggressive growth. We were looking to on board an integrated services partner with proven credentials in creative, strategy and performance marketing with strong localization expertise. We found CHLEAR to be the best fit, considering their range of offerings and their track record. We are sure CHLEAR’s expertise and commitment will help us achieve our objectives as we go about establishing centres in more cities and towns and plan on reaching out to a wider spectrum of communities across regions.”