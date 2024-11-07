Choice Equity Broking launches #BharoseKiChoice campaign

Choice Equity Broking, the equity broking arm of Choice International, today launched #BharoseKiChoice campaign which spotlights the Choice FinX App. The #BharoseKiChoice campaign by Choice Financial emphasises trust in financial decision-making.

The campaign features three commercials that highlight the importance of choosing reliable financial expertise. Each ad starts with an everyday scenario and ends with a humorous twist to underline the risks of making uninformed decisions, positioning Choice Financial as a dependable partner. The campaign will run across digital and social media platforms.

"Trust is the cornerstone of financial relationships," says Nitin Agarwal, head of marketing at Choice. “These light-hearted scenarios carry a powerful message - just as you wouldn't trust a painter with your wedding makeup or a tailor with medical care, you shouldn't entrust your financial future to anything less than proven expertise. Through #BharoseKiChoice, we're not just promoting a service—we're celebrating our fundamental promise to investors: absolute trust, transparency, and reliability in every interaction. The Choice FinX App embodies this commitment, offering users not just cutting-edge technology, but peace of mind.”