CID to Jackie Shroff: Quirky collabs, unlikely brand ambassadors ruled 2024

As demonstrated in 2024, the most compelling ad campaigns can emerge from the most unexpected combinations of creative narratives. Brands went all-in on nostalgia, humour, and celebrity power to deliver a year of truly memorable—or, should I say, viral—advertising moments.

1. Ananya Panday and Jackie Shroff for Spotify India

In a campaign centred on Spotify Wrapped, Ananya Panday—the face of Gen Z Bollywood and evergreen star ‘bidu’ Jackie Shroff—brought a unique energy to the platform. The duo engaged in playful banter about their vocabularies and generation gaps, perfectly embodying the theme of bridging eras through music.

2. Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff for Uber and Amazon Prime Video

Jackie Shroff emerged as the brand ambassador of the year, fronting multiple high-profile campaigns. His collaboration with Uber with his son and actor Tiger Shroff highlighted the cab aggregator’s convenience. On the other hand, his ad for Uber shuttle highlighted his passion for the environment.

Jackie Shroff also partnered with Amazon Prime Video and added a fun twist, leveraging his fun and unique vocabulary.

3. Karisma Kapoor for Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart struck nostalgia gold by bringing Karisma Kapoor back to screens for their Dhanteras campaign. The ad cleverly reimagined her iconic 90s hit Sona Kitna Sona Hai, giving it a playful twist to resonate with modern audiences during the festive season.

4. Annu Kapoor for Durex

One of the most talked-about campaigns of the year featured veteran actor Annu Kapoor endorsing Durex. The ad humorously referenced Kapoor’s iconic pan masala commercials, borrowing his distinct narrative style to deliver a bold yet cheeky message.

5. Komolika, Prerna, and YouTube India

YouTube India transported viewers back to the golden era of Indian television by reuniting Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Shweta Tiwari (Prerna) and Urvashi Dholakia (Komolika). The campaign seamlessly combined nostalgia with a modern twist, celebrating the timeless appeal of these beloved characters.

6. CID Cast in brand campaigns

The legendary CID cast made a big comeback, not just with a new season on Sony TV but also by starring in several brand campaigns. From Neeman’s and McCaffine to Nykaa and Zomato, their iconic avatars were a hit, adding intrigue and humour to the ads.

7. Kokila Ben meets Roadies’ Raghu for Zepto

Zepto’s festive campaign brought together an unlikely trio: Kokila Ben from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Roadies’ Raghu Ram, and Perpendicular from Gangs of Wasseypur. The quirky ad blended their distinct personalities for a hilarious and memorable campaign.

8. Snoop Dogg for Publicis

In one of the most surprising global campaigns, Publicis teamed up with Snoop Dogg to proclaim the media giant as the “top dog” of the year. This unexpected collaboration not only broke the internet but also set a new benchmark for agency-led branding campaigns.